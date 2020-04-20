Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 20 April 2020
New: 4 new confirmed cases, 2 recoveries
Cumulative cases: 65
Total recoveries: 35
Total deaths: 3
Active cases: 27Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
