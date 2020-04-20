Lightspeed Systems Enhances Relay Filter with Online Activity Dashboard

New reports give schools essential insight into remote learning activity

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”) today announced a new addition to its market-leading Relay Filter: an Online Activity Dashboard designed to give schools essential insights into the effectiveness of their remote learning programs.

Schools around the world have adopted online, remote learning programs to continue education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs involve students engaging in online learning from their homes, typically with a mix of virtual instructor-led sessions and self-directed assignments and activities.

With the shift to remote learning, the Relay Filter has proven an essential solution, giving schools the CIPA compliance and mobile content filtering they need to protect students anytime and anywhere.

In addition to the protection it provides, Relay Filter gives schools the most comprehensive and actionable reports on overall activity, specific activities like searches and videos, student safety, individual user activity, and more. With today's update, schools gain new insights that are essential to the success of remote learning programs.

The new Online Activity Dashboard provides reports on:

Activity by time of day, including how much of that activity is educational in nature

Activity by day of week, including how much of that activity is educational in nature

Number of active students by hour of day

Number of active students by day of week

List of inactive students

% of students who have been active in the timeframe

Users with low educational use

These new reports will help schools ensure all students are engaging in remote learning, and identify students or situations that require additional follow-up. The dashboard can be viewed for an entire district, a school, or a single class or group, making information powerful and actionable for even the largest districts.

"Our development is always driven by the needs of schools," shares Ian Swanson, Product Manager for Relay Filter. "When schools began closing due to COVID-19 we quickly shifted into overdrive, asking our customers about their challenges and brainstorming how we could help. The Online Activity Dashboard is the result of that collaboration between our development team and our school customers."

The Online Activity Dashboard is included now for all Relay Filter customers.

For schools not currently using the Relay Filter, Lightspeed Systems is offering free extended evaluations of the solution through June 30, 2020. Learn more

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

Amy Bennett Lightspeed Systems 737.205.2453 abennett@lightspeedsystems.com



