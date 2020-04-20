Usio Secures $814,000 Loan Through the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced it has received funding under a Paycheck Protection Program Term Note with The Bank of San Antonio (TBSA). This was completed through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.



Under the terms of the Note, Usio has received total proceeds of approximately $814,000 bearing interest at 1% per annum with a maturity date of April 15, 2022. In addition, principal and interest payments will be deferred for the first six months of the loan. The loans are subject to the terms and conditions applicable to loans administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration under the CARES Act. The company will use the proceeds for payroll costs and other permitted expenses. Under the terms of the PPP, the principal may be forgiven if the Loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act, such as payroll costs, benefits, rent, and utilities.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program recognizes that small businesses are the heart of the American economy. Usio has called San Antonio home for over 20 years, and we are grateful to both the federal government and The Bank of San Antonio for their support as we will use the proceeds of this loan to do our part in keeping the local economy going in the many cities where our employees’ offices are located. The liquidity this loan provides will enable us to maintain employment across our organization to minimize business disruption and meet the needs of our customers. We expect that we will meet the terms of the PPP enabling the federal government to ultimately forgive this loan.”

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

