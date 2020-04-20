HERE Technologies Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification for Cloud-Native Location Services on Red Hat OpenShift

HERE location data and services now available as a supported and certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator



Seattle, WA – HERE, a location data and technology platform, today announced the availability of HERE Location Services on Red Hat OpenShift as a Kubernetes Operator via the Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. Developers on OpenShift can now integrate HERE geocoding, live traffic and fleet routing algorithm APIs more seamlessly into their applications. This helps simplify and speed deployments of enterprise-grade applications across cloud environments.

Architecture behind enterprise solutions are increasingly complex as businesses digitize and address today’s competitive marketplace. In order to deliver world class products and services to customers, companies are pursuing on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. The industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift is a trusted foundation for FORTUNE 1000 companies to build, deploy and optimize their software solutions across several environments.

“No matter the environment users deploy, HERE offers developers high quality location data, services and technical support at global scale,” said Mithun Dhar, Vice President, Developer Relations at HERE Technologies. “We’re excited about our Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and how it can extend our ability to provide the enterprise developer community with the tools they need to implement cloud strategies that best serve their end customers.”

Software developers and data scientists working for companies across industries utilize the HERE platform to tap enterprise grade location data and technology, including fleet utilization, supply chain optimization, urban mobility and more. Each industry has vastly different needs from an architectural solution perspective.

“With a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, HERE is now a part of the Red Hat Partner Connect ecosystem and accessible to all of our customers via Red Hat OpenShift,” said Julio Tapia, senior director, Cloud Platforms ecosystem, Red Hat. “Kubernetes Operators help encode the human operational logic normally required to manage services running as a Kubernetes-native application, aiming to make day-to-day operations easier. With a certified Operator on Red Hat OpenShift, HERE users can begin experiencing the next level of benefits from a Kubernetes-native infrastructure, with services designed to ‘just work’ across the cloud where Kubernetes runs.”

