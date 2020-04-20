T.J. Snow Acquires ATek Controls

Josh Garmon and Gary Lowder, Former Owner of ATek Controls

Resistance welding company now offering full support for ATek Controls

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.J. Snow is pleased to announce the acquisition of ATek Controls. To ensure long-term support, ATek Controls has sold their TruAmp line of high precision AC resistance welding controls to T.J. Snow Company.

“The ATek Controls product will be in good hands with T.J. Snow,” says former owner Gary Lowder. “They understand customer service and have the technical expertise to support the product.”

Josh Garmon, one of T.J.Snow’s experienced Service Engineers says, “The TruAmp series of controls uses a learning curve, along with a patented current measuring algorithm, to achieve a more consistent current output.”

In addition to new controls, replacement components, and repairs to control circuit boards, T.J. Snow’s Service Department offers superior service and quick response to any ATek-related needs. T.J. Snow is proud to be the one-spot-shop for ATek Service.

T.J. Snow’s reputation is built on helping customers succeed using resistance welding through new and used machinery sales, consumable supplies, training, and service.

For further information, support, or ATek-related needs, please contact the T.J. Snow Service Department at (423) 622-4362 or info@ATekCorp.com



