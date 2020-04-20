Current Press releases

Elegant two-tone leather interior from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Now available for all Porsche 911 models

Stuttgart . Together with the designers from the Development Centre in Weissach, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has created a new interior concept for the Porsche 911. The leather interior features a perfect combination of colours, materials and individual enhancements and can now be ordered for all models of the 911 series. The equipment package includes quilted seat centre panels at the front and rear, quilted door panels, as well as other extensive leather trim from the portfolio of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

“Personalisation plays an important role at Porsche ,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic at Porsche AG. “Around 90 percent of all 911 models are customised to order for customers, and 25% of all cars in this series delivered worldwide go through our Exclusive Manufaktur. With the new ‘Leather Interior Exclusive Manufaktur’ option, we are adding another highlight to our range, which comprises approximately 700 options. We will initially offer four colour combinations, with others to follow.”

The two-tone interior is available in Bordeaux Red/Crayon, Black/Slate Grey, Slate Grey/Iceland Green as well as Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige. The new colour distribution emphasises the 2+2 single seats. The numerous decorative seams as well as the cross stitching on the steering wheel are in the respective contrasting colour, ensuring an innovative and coordinated overall concept. Other carefully designed details include the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur embossing on the cover of the stowage compartment in the centre console, the embossed Porsche Crest on the head restraints, as well as the Race-Tex seat belt outlet trims in the Coupé models.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur: craftsmanship and attention to detail The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen creates very personal customer vehicles through a combination of perfect craftsmanship and high-tech. Highly qualified employees devote their full attention to every detail and take the time needed to optimise these through painstaking manual work. The experts can call on an extremely wide range of visual and technical customisation options for the exterior and interior.

In addition to individual customer cars, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions that combine high-quality materials with modern production technologies to create a harmonious overall concept.

