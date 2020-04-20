Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) market will register a 37.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7015.5 million by 2025, from $ 1965.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
OEM
Aftermarket
OEM is the dominated type, which accounting for about 90% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger vehicle holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 88% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Valeo
Baolong
Continental
Hitachi
Densoten
Magna
Hyundai Mobis
Panasonic
Desay SV
Bosch
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) by Company
4 Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Automatic Vehicle Monitoring System (AVM) Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
