Champion Financial Services Offers Instant +$2,510 Loans for California Residents: COVID-19 Monetary Relief

CFS Investments

We are here to help you during this uncertain times.” — Champion Financial Services Staff

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champion Financial Services (“CFS”) has been among the leading providers in consumer lending for both auto-title and personal loans throughout the United States since its launch in 2010, when the company set their ultimate goal to become the leading small business lender. They find the drive and motivation to get things done for their clients by following the company’s mission statement: “to assist new or existing clients to meet their financial needs and ultimately pursue their dreams. It is CFS’ desire to bring their clients one step closer to achieving their dreams”; to help all who may need help.During these extremely difficult times the world is facing, with the current pandemic and the catastrophic consequences that it is leaving behind, more and more people from all over the globe are being led to look for financial aid wherever they may find it. Whether it’s hospital bills, house maintenance, business financing or any other type of urgent financial need, it’s definitely a relief to be able to cover all needed expenses without risking its potential worsening. It’s simply a matter of prioritizing needs.Given the ongoing uncertainty, CFS continues to cease any moment to help California residents by offering car-title loans, also known as auto title loans , from any amount ranging from $2,510, going up to a generous maximum of $50,000. The amount of the loan the borrower receives will be determined by a number of factors, including, but not limited to the value of the vehicle to be used as collateral and sometimes the applicant’s credit score (depending on the case). CFS accepts vehicle titles for cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and RVs. Alongside the requirement of the applicant’s ownership of their vehicle, additional paperwork that may need to be submitted may include: a valid ID, proof of income (pay stubs, job letter provided by the person employing you, bank statements, unemployment or social security proof, among other forms of proof of income may be accpeted), pink slip or vehicle registration, proof of insurance and proof of residence (utility bill, junk mail). Once the applicants fill out the company’s easy application form and provide the required documentation, the process between getting approved and receiving the cash may even be immediate. Don’t feel discouraged if you do not have one or more than afew of the required stipulations, we at Champion Financial Services pride ourselves on our quick and easy loan services and often times can make exceptions. Existing clients have also stated they have received top quality customer service from their loan officers and experts here at CFS.CFS serves people coast to coast. However, California residents can enjoy the benefit of having the company’s branches near to them. Right now, Champion Financial Services is located in 4 cities throughout Southern California: Palm Desert, Riverside, Santa Ana, and San Diego , although still services and provides monteray assitance to those that are not near its offices. Given the sanitary contingency our country is abiding to, CFS encourages all applicants to apply either online or by phone. The company has worked hard to improve online processing of all applications. Because CFS receives many applications, as part of their mission to provide as much help as possible, their online loan processing system is now more efficient than ever.Besides their +$2,510 loan offer, Champion Financial Services also has the most flexible loan terms in the lending business in the region. Interest rate and monthly payments are usually one of the main two concerns that loan applicants get, which is why this lending company works with some of the lowest interest rates in town. We offer as much help as possible for our current and future clients.For further inquiries or to apply now for a loan with CFS, the company encourages all applicants to visit their website at https://www.championcashloans.com/ or call the following number: 1-888-798-1970 to receive instant service. Don’t be discouraged and allow us to answer any questions or doubts that you may have.



