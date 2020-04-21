K.C. Armstrong Releases “Simply Amazing Women” for Mothers Day

Former comedian, actor and cast member of the Howard Stern Show Re-invents Self as Inspirational Author

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- K. C. Armstrong, host and CEO of WMAP Radio (“World's Most Amazing People”) is releasing his second book of favorite interviews on May 1, 2020 in a quest to entertain and uplift readers in the midst of self-isolation and uncertainty. Simply Amazing Women , like its best-selling predecessor Simply Amazing Special Author’s Edition, is a non-fiction book that assures readers that we are stronger and more resilient than we sometimes think. The thirteen women interviewed for this book have faced the most difficult of life challenges and gone on to help others. Their journeys have been painful; yet, they have persevered to create their best possible outcomes and best possible selves. The examples, in addition to their dedication to helping others, will reaffirm our belief in self-determination.Armstrong, CEO and host of WMAP Radio (“World’s Most Amazing People”) weaves his experience and comments through the revelations of these amazing, courageous women. Armstrong, himself a survivor of mental and physical illness, recognizes and celebrates the growth and triumphs of the women he has interviewed. The work as a whole reveals courage, honesty, compassion and determination as traits we can find within ourselves, creating our own examples of everyday heroism.Listeners of Armstrong’s FM and internet radio station have expressed renewed belief in themselves and their own abilities to conquer adversity and persevere. Both reader reviewers and professional reviewers alike raved about the first book in this series, Simply Amazing: Special Author's Edition , which reached the Barnes and Noble #8 spot on their top 100 list and was called the “New Chicken Soup for the Soul.” The series shows heroic responses to heartaches such as disease, violence, and poverty. These stories are not pitiful tales of woe; instead, they feature people who were able to transform their adversities into examples for the rest of us.From the poorly educated Maasai girl who grew up in a patriarchal society and became an international advocate of human rights to the woman who survived cult abuse to work with suicide survivors and their families, all the women featured in Simply Amazing Women inspire the reader with hope and encouragement. In all, 13 stories, plus that of Armstrong himself, will vie for the top place in each reader's heart.Advance Praise for Simply Amazing Women:International in scope, this volume will doubtless be inspirational for women of anyage and provide a lively focus for women’s groups and forums across the globe.The U.S. Review of BooksBarbara Bamberger ScottRECOMMENDED by the US Review of BooksVery highly recommended as a torchlight guiding the way to transformation.Diane Donovan, Sr. EditorMidwest Book Review/BookwatchKC reflects on his new mission of inspiration: “So many people have told me they have improved-even saved- their lives through our first book. The truly amazing everyday heroes I interview on my radio programs have a great gift to offer all of us, the gift of motivation and positive example. I have found new meaning in my life with the privilege of broadcasting their stories.”A sample from Simply Amazing Women can be previewed for a limited time by visiting the Simply Amazing site at https://www.wmapradio.com/simply-amazing-women . \All interviews have been aired on www.wmapradio.com as well as excerpted on syndicated FM stations in NY and Fl.Praise for Simply Amazing Women:If ever there was a good time to publish an inspirational collection of stories, it's now... Very highly recommended as a torchlight guiding the way to transformation.”D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book ReviewInternational in scope, this volume will doubtless be inspirational for women of any age and provide a lively focus for women’s groups and forums across the globe.RECOMMENDED by the US Review of Books(book review by Barbara Bamberger Scott)Simply Amazing Women by K. C. ArmstrongISBN: 978-1-7347058-0-5 (Hardcover Edition)ISBN: 978-1-7347058-2-9 (Paperback Edition)ISBN: 978-1-7347058-1-2 (eBook Edition)Cover Design: Klassic Designs working at 99designsCover Photograph: Erin HolstMay 1, 2020198 pagesbook website: https://www.wmapradio.com/simply-amazing-women pre-order: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/simply-amazing-women-k-c-armstrong/1136830209?ean=9781734705829 -ENDS-Virginia Bartol (Publicist) virginia@wmapradio.com 631-835-1520 24 Oakland Ave, Port Jefferson, NY 11777



