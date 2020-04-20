MULTIMEDIA KIDS ENTERTAINMENT BRAND “MUCHOKIDS” LAUNCHES FREE HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS EDUTAINMENT EBOOK IN 5 LANGUAGES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world continues to battle COVID-19, the Muchokids brand has made its new E-book “ Wash Your Hands !” available for free to parents. The E-book is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Mandarin. Print versions are available to purchase from Amazon, save for the Mandarin edition, per Amazon’s policies. Book is available on muchokids.comColorfully illustrated and entertaining, “Wash Your Hands!” functions as a fun guide for kids 4-and-up to learn the best hand-washing techniques. The book has international focus, featuring kid characters from around the globe advising the standards set for washing as advised by the Worldwide Health Organization. A key, underlying message is to teach kids that viruses have no borders, hence anyone from anywhere, regardless of age or nationality can transmit viruses—thus great hygiene is key. “Wash Your Hands!” seeks to unite the planet in working together to combat germs, our common enemy.“As we continue to watch the world battle this terrible Coronavirus, I was inspired to create a free guide that would encourage kids to have fun with keeping clean and safe. This is a worldwide issue we can all beat together.” said Muchokids brand founder Laura Chavez. “I thought it important to translate this book into several major languages for maximum world impact. I sincerely hope it helps parents and children have some fun while learning in a time where so many of us are in self-quarantine.”The book features space explorer Galaxia, the main character of the upcoming series of Muchokids books, leading her team of Earth’s “Muchokids” from around the globe on this fun and educational mission.Upcoming and ongoing Muchokids books will feature characters from diverse backgrounds, hailing from all over Earth and space, banding together to tackle villainous, universe-impacting challenges thrown their way. Muchokids readers will find overarching themes of world unification, shared global experiences and exploration.ABOUT MUCHOKIDS:Muchokids is a multimedia brand that aims to teach young readers about diversity, unity and the importance of working together to make the world a better and safer place.The Muchokids team consists of a talented group of creators that have worked for years to make the Muchokids World an expansive, living, breathing universe of interconnected characters and experiences. The Muchokids all have individual personality quirks, unique magic, hopes and dreams and even inside jokes they share with one another.Muchokids multimedia consists of books available on the brands website or amazon and a free Youtube channel with videobooks, short educational videos and nursery rhymes videos. The brand also offers merchandise such as toys, watches, mugs and shirts featuring the characters from the stories for both kids and adults.



