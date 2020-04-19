The Faith Machine Blends Post-Superhero Tropes with the Intrigues of International Espionage

The Faith Machine by Tone Milazzo

The Faith Machine by Tone Milazzo will be released on May 10. EPub ISBN: 978-1-947041-48-6 Paperback ISBN: 978-1-947041-47-9. Purchase at www.indiebound.org

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERunning Wild PressLos Angeles, California610-235-9626runningwildeditor@gmail.comRunningwildpress.comThe Faith Machine Blends Post-Superhero Tropes with the Intrigues of International EspionageThe Faith Machine by Tone Milazzo will be released on May 10, 2020, by Running Wild Press. EPub ISBN: 978-1-947041-48-6 Paperback ISBN: 978-1-947041-47-9. It may be purchased at www.indiebound.org , List Price $21.99.Description:The Faith Machine is a novel of psychic espionage, combining Cold War action with modern sensibilities, in the vein of The Men Who Stare at Goats, Legion, and the X-Files. Fusing superhero and spy tropes, this thriller portrays a diverse team of psychic agents with powers linked to their mental disorders. Scattered and on their own, the team’s eccentricities become their strengths as they race across the country opposing spies of all nations. In the end, they do their best to do the right thing. Heavily based on Cold War psychic warfare and the international intelligence community research, this novel considers those truths and turns them on their heads.Reviews:"Terrific new thriller by my friend Tone Milazzo. This one's a whole lot of dangerous fun." -- Jonathan Maberry, New York Times Bestselling Author."A captivating adventure jammed with characters who, though troubled, try to do the right thing." -- KIRKUS REVIEWS“Faith Machine is a fast-paced exhilarating ride of a lifetime. It’s ESPecially unique in its genre blending, unique and diverse characters, and fascinating storyline. Simply wonderful.” -- Janina Scarlet, PhD, Founder of Superhero TherapyAbout the Author:Tone Milazzo is the author of Picking Up the Ghost, The Faith Machine, and the ESPionage Role-Playing Game currently under development. Stories have always been Tone’s first love. Fiction, religion, biographies, gossip, gaming, and history all go into Milazzo’s slow cooker and come out as stories. Milazzo has been a marine, taxi driver, teacher, assistant to scientists, and coder. At his own admission, this breadth of experience has given him a little knowledge about a lot of things, good and bad. He lives in San Diego with his wife Melissa Milazzo (author of Time is a Flat Circle) and two dogs, all of whom, according to Milazzo, are more capable than he is.About the Publisher:Based in Los Angeles, California, Running Wild Press is an independent publisher bringing stories from new voices out into the world. Headed by editor-in-chief Lisa Diane Kastner, Running Wild specializes in stories that run outside the lines, pushing the boundaries of genre and perspective.###



