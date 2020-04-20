Connection To Cruise Travel LLC Receives "ELITE" Status from Travel Savers / NEST Consortia

Marlys Aballi - Owner

I am very proud and humbled to receive this prestigious award from my travel peers! I am truly blessed to be able to help my customers plan lifetime memories thru travel!” — Marlys Aballi

REDLANDS, CA., USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connection To Cruise Travel Named One of the Best in North America!April, 2020 – Marlys Aballi of Connection To Cruise Travel, located at Redlands Ca, was recently honored as one of the top travel professionals in North America. Her agency was named an ELITE travel agency by the Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel (NEST), a marketing organization that includes the most knowledgeable travel consultants and best travel suppliers in the world today.“We’re so proud to say that these travel professionals are the best of the best, the crème de la crème," said Rick Mazza, Founder and CEO of NEST. "These are the agents who have risen to the top by providing their clients with the best travel products at the best prices. Because they take the time to get to know their clients and understand their very specific needs, they deliver travel experiences that satisfy. We salute them for their commitment to excellence in all of their business practices and the superior customer service they offer each and every day.”Marlys has been selling travel for close to 40 years, and has built great relationships with many of the major resorts, tour operator and cruise lines. As a Host Agency, she supports and mentors 10 independent travel consultants (IC'S).The Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel (NEST), based in Oyster Bay, New York, is the industry’s first and only marketing group exclusively for home-based travel agents. The company focuses entirely on helping home-based travel agents achieve greater success financially, professionally and personally by championing solutions and opportunities just for them. From supplier negotiations to marketing, education to networking, and a complete portfolio of technology solutions, NEST delivers what home-based agents need, when they need it. NEST also supports the changing needs of suppliers, helping them to effectively reach the rapidly growing, home-based distribution channel to train, motivate, cultivate and compensate them.



