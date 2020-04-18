How To Start Working From Home By Starting A Digital Marketing Agency

Jordan Le Marketing

Learn how Jordan was able to build a 6 figure digital marketing agency all from his bedroom without any experience in less than 12 months..

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After managing over $1.2 million in online advertising campaigns to generate sales & new business, Jordan Le is now bringing his expertise in digital marketing to the masses.“I learned the hard way”, says Le. “I spent countless hours refining my systems and figuring out the most efficient way to generate new business for myself & my clients to get a return on the money invested in ad spend”.A self-taught digital marketing professional, 27-year-old Le founded JLE Media in his bedroom with no previous marketing experience. His start-up focused on the lucrative, yet niche area of generating new high-quality leads for attorneys.Fast forward a year later and Le has grown his start-up into a fully-fledged agency with an annual six figure turnover.Ever the serial entrepreneur, Le has now launched his own online academy to teach people how to start their own digital marketing agency and build their own financial freedom.“Even if you have no experience at all in digital marketing, my course will guide you step by step to launch your business and scale your agency to six or seven figures”, says Le.“With the world on lockdown, now is the perfect time to stop mindlessly scrolling on Instagram, put down the phone, and commit to turning your side-hustle into a full time roadmap to financial freedom”, he continues.Le has already mentored thousands of people from all around the world in establishing their own successful digital marketing agencies, and has now launched an exclusive free training to help others lay the foundations and scaling their own marketing agency."I've taken a few courses before, but Jordan's course is the only one that actually made me feel comfortable to start my own agency where I knew I could get results for clients”, says Jorgen Borve. “I got my first paying client in the first two weeks. This course has saved me so much time and pain.”Lowell Surio, another satisfied alumni, said that after applying the skills he learned in the training, “within a few days I was getting booked calls and I got my first paying client within the first week”.Le’s training teaches students how to leverage automated systems for rapid growth and how to expand their digital marketing agencies without cold calling, cold emailing, or spending money on ads. It’s specifically designed to be a step by step blueprint that is easy to follow and Le is on hand to answer any queries about the course that students might have.To watch the exclusive training, students simply sign up for free by visiting http://www.jordanlemarketing.com “This training is free”, says Le. “With so many people in precarious employment situations, there’s never been a better time to become your own boss and achieve financial independence.”, he concludes.For further information or to arrange an interview:Jordan Lejordan@jordanlemarketing.com



