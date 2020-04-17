There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,850 in the last 365 days.

Sierra Leone : 2019 Article IV Consultation, Second Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for a Waiver of Nonobservance of Performance Criterion, and Financing Assurances Review

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 17, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Good progress has been made in stabilizing Sierra Leone’s economy. After coming to office in April 2018, the Government moved quickly to implement key reforms. After stabilizing in 2018, growth recovered in 2019. Fiscal execution in line with the budget saw domestic borrowing needs stabilize.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/116

English

Publication Date:

April 17, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513541273/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SLEEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

152

