Sierra Leone : 2019 Article IV Consultation, Second Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for a Waiver of Nonobservance of Performance Criterion, and Financing Assurances Review

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 17, 2020

Good progress has been made in stabilizing Sierra Leone’s economy. After coming to office in April 2018, the Government moved quickly to implement key reforms. After stabilizing in 2018, growth recovered in 2019. Fiscal execution in line with the budget saw domestic borrowing needs stabilize.