Sierra Leone : 2019 Article IV Consultation, Second Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for a Waiver of Nonobservance of Performance Criterion, and Financing Assurances Review
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
April 17, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Good progress has been made in stabilizing Sierra Leone’s economy. After coming to office in April 2018, the Government moved quickly to implement key reforms. After stabilizing in 2018, growth recovered in 2019. Fiscal execution in line with the budget saw domestic borrowing needs stabilize.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/116
English
Publication Date:
April 17, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513541273/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SLEEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
152
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.