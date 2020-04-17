Free COVID-19 Online Course for Parents to Help Children with Emotional Wellness

Endorsed by Professors & Deans from Northwestern University and University of Chicago

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free COVID-19 Online Course for Parents to Help Children with Emotional WellnessEndorsed by Professors & Deans from Northwestern University and University of ChicagoMental health concerns for young and old are on the rise during the COVID-19 quarantine. In response to requests for information about how adults can communicate with youngsters grappling with emotional issues, StudentLifeSkills.com, a multi-faceted approach to achieving emotional health, is offering a free 10-day online course for parents. This evidence-based program offers tips and best practices to parents and caregivers working with children who deal with concerns, fears and anger related to COVID-19. Developed by licensed social worker Paul Sweetow, the course delivers videos and worksheets direct to personal emails.Available starting April 17, 2020, until July 31,2020, the course focuses each day on a specific concept. The two-minute lessons discuss emotional wellness during COVID-19 for the adult and then provides specific strategies that caregivers and parents can use with children ages 4-12. Guidance is provided for adults regarding how to communicate the information to youngsters. The life skill lessons are also available in downloadable worksheets.To enroll and receive the free 10-day course, go to www.StudentLifeSkills.com and click “Enroll” for the course. No payment information is required.About Paul SweetowPaul Sweetow has spent his life in the helping profession as a psychotherapist and karate teacher. He received his Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Chicago. He is the author of 10 books related to child wellness including Student Life Skills , The Socratic Parent, and The Heroic Adventures of Miles and Maria Books 1-8.Paul provides psychotherapy for all ages using cognitive/behavioral therapy, positive psychology, stoic philosophy and blends in the warrior mindset. He consults with schools using his Student Life Skills program and is a popular public speaker. In addition, Paul often works with athletes on personal mental health and peak performance in their sport. He is a competitive karate athlete winning seven consecutive national titles and one world championship.For more information contact:Paul Sweetow, LCSWinfo@StudentLifeSkills.com847-441-0200



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.