Macau’s smart city project gains momentum

Macau boasts a sophisticated, independently regulated communications market. Gradual liberalisation has now fully opened the telecoms market with the full impact slowly becoming evident.

Fixed line subscriptions in Macau continue to fall. Macau’s fixed-line market is transitioning to a fibre broadband market as CTM invests significantly in fibre access networks, a project made possible given Macau’s high population density.

Fixed-line broadband market penetration has grown slowly over the past five years in a highly mature market. Over the next five years to 2023 growth is expected to further subside, as the remainder of the ADSL customers are predicted to migrate to fibre access.

Competition is intense in Macau’s mobile market, with four mobile network operators and a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering services. All four operators offer 4G LTE services.

Mobile subscriber and mobile penetration rates are high, exceeding 300%; this high figure is due to the in excess of 20 million visitors that visit Macau annually as well as the usage of multiple sim cards by mobile subscribers. Mobile broadband has presented mobile operators with an additional revenue growth opportunity, driving investment in 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Following the introduction of the global 5G standard, CTM has begun testing 5G wireless technology. If the 5G license and spectrum arrangements progress well, 5G in Macau will synchronize with the neighbouring regions which plan to launch 5G services for commercial use in 2020.

Macau’s smart city project is being developed outside mainland China. This project will span different areas such as transportation, medical services, tourism and e-government.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key Developments:

CTM starts first phase of 5G network rollout;

SIM card registration deadline reached;

Macau's smart city project development shows progress;

Fibre cannibalising Macau's largely DSL-based broadband subscriber base;

Market liberalisation and network coverage targets on new entrants driving fibre investment;

Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), MTel, Macau Cable TV, Macau Basic Television Channels Limited, MOOV, KKBox, Soliton, SmarTone, 3 Macau, China Telecom.

Key statistics

Country overview Background

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market Overview and Analysis Regional Asian Market Comparison Background

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Liberalisation and regulatory developments Licensing Spectrum

Fixed network operators Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM) MTel

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure

Smart Infrastructure Data Centres Data Centre Providers Smart Cities

Fixed-line broadband market Market Overview Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH) Other fixed broadband services

Mobile market Introduction Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics Mobile regulatory issues CDMA licences awarded 3G licences LTE licensing SIM card registration

Mobile infrastructure Analogue networks Digital networks 2G 3G 4G 5G

Major Mobile Operators Operator Statistics CTM 3 Macau (Hutchison Telecom Macau) SmarTone Mobile Communications (Macau) Ltd China Telecom

Mobile content and applications Introduction m-banking (payments/loans)

Digital economy Introduction e-Commerce e-Government E-Macao

Digital Media MCTV (Macau Cable TV) conflict Macau Basic Television Channels Limited Satellite TV

