Aviation Week Network Launches Dedicated COVID-19 Information Hub

Over 8,000 articles and a webinar series aimed at sharing best practices, solutions and forecasts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense (A&D) industries, has launched a dedicated COVID-19 content hub to deliver high-quality, reliable and actionable information for B2B professionals, including innovative ways to re-establish buyer-seller relationships in the absence of current face-to-face platforms across the global aviation community.



Strengthened by leading aviation and aerospace specialist brands, Aviation Week Network is uniquely positioned to cover the entire information spectrum in all regions and communities. These offerings include daily news, detailed analysis from the industry’s most experienced and connected team of experts, a unique portfolio of data and forecasts, and all forms of face-to-face and digital events.

“We are committed to action and are introducing more robust ways for our customers to know, predict and connect as we all navigate the crisis and position for the future,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network. “We want to help our customers maintain situational awareness, see forward and connect with experts and each other to navigate the risks, plan for the recovery and return to growth.”

Our various digital channels provide a rich source of relevant, helpful content on COVID-19 from the company’s product suite including:

Coronavirus content portal on AviationWeek.com, curated daily and free to all, provides convenient access to more than 8,000 articles, podcasts and news briefs.

on AviationWeek.com, curated daily and free to all, provides convenient access to Weekly webinars address the challenges across aviation and aerospace, and deep into Aviation Week Network’s niche communities of Air Transport, MRO, Defense, Space and Business Aviation, featuring leading editors, analysts and guest experts.

address the challenges across aviation and aerospace, and deep into Aviation Week Network’s niche communities of Air Transport, MRO, Defense, Space and Business Aviation, featuring leading editors, analysts and guest experts. Expansion of Route Exchange connects airline network planners and airports in the absence of live Routes events.

connects airline network planners and airports in the absence of live Routes events. Ask the Editors is a free service where Aviation Week Network editors and the experts they consult with research and answer your questions.

is a free service where Aviation Week Network editors and the experts they consult with research and answer your questions. SpeedNews COVID-19 Manufacturer and Supplier Services connect industry players who are stepping in to play a role in addressing medical shortages.

connect industry players who are stepping in to play a role in addressing medical shortages. New features for premium subscribers, such as an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) coronavirus portal, The Daily Memo and a new monthly COVID-19 key indicator report.

such as an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) coronavirus portal, The Daily Memo and a new monthly COVID-19 key indicator report. CAPA-Centre for Aviation offers in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

offers in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new Air Transport group on WeChat helps members make new connections and share best practices with their Chinese counterparts.

To learn more about Aviation Week Network’s COVID-19 information sources and new initiatives, go to AviationWeek.com/coronavirus . To become a premium subscriber, visit Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) .

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.