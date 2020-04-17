Porsche delivers around 53,000 cars in the first quarter of 2020
Porsche delivers around 53,000 cars in the first quarter of 2020
Challenging start to the year for the sports car manufacturer
Stuttgart
. In the first three months of 2020,
“We are not alone in clearly feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our deliveries. But our focus now is on standing together with our business partners worldwide. Working together, we are in a position to react quickly and appropriately to further developments,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the
China and USA remain the strongest markets
14,098
|
PORSCHE AG
Deliveries
|January - March
|2019
|2020
|Difference
|Worldwide
|55,700
|53,125
|-5%
|Europe
|14,004
|16,787
|20%
|Germany
|5,557
|5,214
|-6%
|America
|17,707
|14,307
|-19%
|USA
|15,024
|11,994
|-20%
|23,989
|22,031
|-8%
|China
|16,890
|14,098
|-17%
