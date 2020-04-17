Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 55 in Uganda

- 1,162 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

- 839 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry.

- 323 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts.

- 8 new recoveries today; total:20 recoveries.

- COVID-19 confirmed Cases stand at 55 in Uganda.



