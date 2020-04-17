Global HIV Drugs Market Overview

The Business Research Compan's new report on HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HIV drugs market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2019 to about $30.5 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for such drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $34.2 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2023. Increasing awareness among people regarding the diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market. However, side effects of HIV Drugs have always been a major challenge in antiretroviral therapy.

The HIV drugs market consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection.

The global HIV drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The HIV drugs market is segmented into nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTs); non- nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTs); protease inhibitors; integrate inhibitors; fusion inhibitors; chemokine receptor inhibitors; others.

By Geography - The global HIV drugs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American HIV drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global HIV drugs market.

Trends In The HIV Drugs Market

Antiretroviral drugs market are increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of antiretroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form.

Potential Opportunities In The HIV Drugs Market

With a positive economic outlook and increased health awareness, the scope and potential for the global HIV drugs market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides HIV drugs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts HIV drugs market size and growth for the global HIV drugs market, HIV drugs market share, HIV drugs market players, HIV drugs market size, HIV drugs market segments and geographies, HIV drugs market trends, HIV drugs market drivers and HIV drugs market restraints, HIV drugs market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The HIV drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global HIV drugs market

Data Segmentations: HIV drugs market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

HIV Drugs Market Organizations Covered: ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, HIV drugs market customer information, HIV drugs market product/service analysis – product examples, HIV drugs market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global HIV drugs market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The HIV Drugs Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the HIV drugs market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The HIV Drugs Sector: The report reveals where the global HIV drugs industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

