Veterans Legal Institute Sends Emergency Covid Masks To NYC Hospitals Hurt By Pandemic

Veterans Legal Institute (VLI) Sends Emergency Covid Masks To NYC Hospitals Suffering from Corona Virus Demands. Euroline Steel Windows Joins In Their Donation.

We know the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone of all ranks, especially veterans in New York City. This immediate action is our small expression of gratitude to the hospitals working overtime.” — Antoinette Balta, Esq., LLM. Co-Founder of Veterans Legal Institute

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:The Veterans Legal Institute and Euroline Steel Windows join forces in a private/non-profit partnership to provide medical masks to NYC, Veteran, and other hospitals suffering from overwhelming demands of high volume Covid-19 patients and low supplies in this 2020 world-wide pandemic of the Corona Virus.The Veterans Legal Instituteis a Southern California based non-profit that provides free legal assistance to homeless, at risk, disabled, and low income, current and former service members. Its mission includes eradicating barriers to housing, healthcare, education, and employment and fostering self-sufficiency through zealous legal advocacy. Since its inception in 2014, the Veterans Legal Institute has benefited over 6,000 local low income veterans with free legal services.Inspired by her patriotism and passion to educate and empower veterans, Antoinette Balta, Esq., LLM, co-founded the Veterans Legal Institute and is its Executive Director. She herself is a member of the California State Guard, a 2018 Presidential Leadership Scholar, and spent two years as an Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps Legal Fellow.Balta heard first-hand accounts from medical professional of what safety supplies were in dire demand- from gloves, to disposable gowns to the most essential PPE (personal protection equipment) item of all: masks. It was then that the Veterans Legal Institute Co-Founder enlisted the aid of Euroline Steel Windows, a national luxury window and door manufacturer, into the equation and explained the imperative need for the masks in NYC and other hospitals suffering in these Covid-19 times. Understanding the importance of protective equipment in its own industry, Euroline Steel Windows happily complied as such a philanthropic operation aligns perfectly with its own core values and mission statement. Thus, the Veterans Legal Institute and Euroline Steel Windows private/nonprofit partnership was formed.When asked what inspired Balta to take it upon herself to execute such swift action in the fight against Covd-19 (on top of VLI’s daily local veteran outreach), she replied, “We know the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone of all ranks, but especially those in New York City- where there is a substantial veteran population and hospitals dedicated just to them. Knowing that Euroline Steel Windows shares our desire for service, we decided to step up together with immediate action and relief. It is our small expression of gratitude to the medical doctors, nurses, and hospital staffs working 24 hours and overtime shifts.”As Of Press Time: The Veterans Legal Institute has shipped KN95 Masks and Level 3 Masks donated by Euroline Steel Windows to be used by nurses working on the front lines of NYC and other hospitals serving veterans and Covid-19 patients, as well as replenishing depleted stockpiles to prevent mask shortages in the future. The Veterans Legal Institute and Euroline Steel Windows donated masks should be in action in New York City’s Intensive Care Units and Covid wards by next week.To learn more about Veterans Legal Institute, visit www.vetslegal.org To learn more about Euroline Steel Windows, visit www.eurolinesteelwindows.com For Press Inquiries: Contact Ashley Furst, A1st@A1stMedia.com 917-478-4533



