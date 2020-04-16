When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

The Whole Foods Market store located at 7111 E Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85054 is voluntarily recalling Queso Sauce because it may contain cashews (a tree nut). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was available as a fresh-pack item in the prepared foods department with a sell-by date of April 14, 2020 and can be identified by the PLU code printed on the product scale labels beginning with 74135. The product labeled was sold in clear plastic deli-style containers of various weights. All affected products have been removed from store shelves. The issue was discovered after a customer reported a reaction. One reaction has been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.