ChemPartner and the Gladstone Institutes Announce COVID-19 Research Collaboration

Leading contract research and development organization partners with world-class virology team to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new collaboration, Chempartner Corporation (ChemPartner), the US arm of a leading pre-clinical contract research and development organization (CRO), is partnering with scientists at Gladstone Institutes, an independent biomedical research organization, to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutics and diagnostics for the novel coronavirus, SAR-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The partnership will bring together leading academic researchers in the area of virology with the broad scope of resources available from a well-established and experienced CRO. The scientists at each organization will work in close partnership on a number of projects to quickly and efficiently advance research in this critical area in the hope of bringing new therapeutics and/or diagnostics to patients.

“We find ourselves in an unprecedented situation today as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads and impacts lives across the globe,” said Wei Tang, PhD, chief executive officer, ChemPartner. “As a leading science-driven and technology-based CRO, we want to do our part to fight this disease. We are honored and excited to be partnering with such experienced researchers at Gladstone. We expect to quickly yield meaningful results.”

The collaboration will take advantage of Gladstone’s ability to work with live virus and novel ex vivo assays, as well as unique access to COVID-19 patients’ samples. ChemPartner’s initiative will be led by the experienced researchers out of its South San Francisco Innovation Center but leverage resources in both the US and China.

“Gladstone scientists have leapt to action to learn more about this virus, develop diagnostics, and discover therapeutic approaches,” said Gladstone President Deepak Srivastava, MD. “By building on our prior successes in transforming HIV treatment, and leveraging our partnerships, I believe we have the tools and knowledge in place to make a difference in this current pandemic.”

About Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease. It has an academic affiliation with UC San Francisco.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner, which includes ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery and development capabilities including biologics discovery, chemistry and medicinal chemistry, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and exploratory toxicology, and small and large molecule chemistry manufacturing and control. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has labs, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.



