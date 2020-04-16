iperceptions Launches Customer Feedback Program to Help Businesses Understand and Adapt to the New Normal

Customer Experience Management solution introduces 6-month program offering free access to curated customer feedback solutions to support companies through COVID-19 crisis.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iperceptions , a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, today announced the launch of iperceptions adapt, a free, 6-month customer feedback program that provides businesses access to curated solutions to help them listen to their customers and website visitors, and navigate the business impacts from COVID-19.



The iperceptions adapt program aims to help businesses understand the disruption caused by the crisis on their customers, determine how they can adjust to support their customers, and prepare for new customer habits that develop during the crisis.

iperceptions designed its adapt program to share its expertise and help businesses that need to accelerate their digital transformation by identifying the friction points in the customer experience. The program provides access to the following solutions:

An easy-to-deploy customer experience measurement tool to measure customer needs and sentiment, gauge perceptions about the brand’s response to COVID-19, and identify opportunities to support and serve customers through these exceptional times.

Access to real-time reporting features in the iperceptions platform, including real-time email notifications and an interactive Customer Experience dashboard to track and trend customer feedback during the crisis.

Guidance from iperceptions research design and implementation experts to start collecting targeted customer feedback on their website, quickly.

“These unprecedented times are forcing many enterprises to rethink how they do business. This crisis may cause long-lasting shifts in customer behavior, and have disruptive impacts on businesses worldwide,” said Pascal Cardinal, President and Chief Executive Officer at iperceptions. “At iperceptions, we want to do our part to help companies through this difficult time. With iperceptions adapt, we want to remove barriers and give businesses tools to help guide them through this crisis and adapt to the ‘new normal’ caused by this pandemic.”

Enrollment into the free, 6-month iperceptions adapt customer feedback program is available until June 1, 2020.

About iperceptions

Founded in 1999, iperceptions is a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, guiding the world's most respected brands to become customer-centric organizations. iperceptions uses Enterprise-class technology and an expert-guided approach to transform feedback into insights that empower brands to deliver optimal experiences across the customer journey. iperceptions offers a full range of solutions tailored to their clients’ unique needs, and which are powered by a team of experts that has managed 1000s of customer feedback programs in 35 languages for Automotive, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Finance, Education and Telecommunications brands.

