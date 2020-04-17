Earth Day Network Partners with WeAre8, The People’s Platform® for Earth Day 2020

Uniting the voices of millions in support of people and the planet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, Earth Day Network , the global organizer of Earth Day, will mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with the first Digital Earth Day, a digital mobilization on April 22 to address the most urgent threats to people and planet.To amplify its efforts, Earth Day Network today announced a key media partnership with WeAre8 , The People’s Platform, an innovative platform that unites people and rewards them for watching brand messages making it simple for people to make charitable impact every day.WeAre8 has selected Earth Day as its non-profit partner during the month of April, creating a virtual takeover of the App’s feed, encouraging people to view and engage with Earth Day content and inspiring people to make impact and support the planet everyday.“Whether it be coronavirus or our global climate crisis, we cannot shut down,” said Earth Day Network president Kathleen Rogers. “Instead, we must shift our energies and efforts to new ways to mobilize the world to action. The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the fact that we are all in this together. No one is immune. Solidarity is needed now more than ever to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.”“Though we may be physically apart, we must unite our individual actions towards a common good and create a mass movement of change,” added Rogers.“WeAre8’s innovative scalable solution makes it possible for millions of people to unite and call on brands to put their money and muscle behind the people and the causes that matter” said WeAre8 Founder and CEO Sue Fennessy. “We can address massive issues like climate change if people stand together and brands lean in to utilize their resources in support of causes like Earth Day,”This partnership is aiming to draw people’s attention to the urgency of climate change and give people an easy way to unite and help address it in 5 minutes a day. “ When we all stand together and call on brands our voices cannot be ignored.”With content from some of the world’s biggest influencers and advocates shared across earthday.org and the WeAre8 App on April 22 (much of it extending to April 30), this partnership invites people from all walks of life to join together for the greater good of our planet.About Earth Day Network:Earth Day Network (EDN) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day, EDN is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org.About WeAre8:WeAre8, the People's Platform, unites millions of people to make impact every day on the WeAre8 app. By standing together and calling on the collaboration of companies around the world, the WeAre8 technology enables them to move billions of advertising dollars directly into the pockets of the things that matter most – people and the planet.To learn more about WeAre8, visit our brand website.For more information please contact:Earth Day Network :Denice Zeckzeck@earthday.org+1 202-355-8875



