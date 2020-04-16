Gaia Changes 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual-Only Format

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) has changed its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting. The change in meeting format is due to recent orders, guidance and protocols issued by public health authorities and federal, state and local governments.



The annual meeting will be held on the same date and time as previously announced, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time. As described in the previously-distributed proxy materials for the annual meeting, shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the annual meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020, the record date of the annual meeting, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee.

The annual meeting will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAIA2020 . In order to attend, shareholders will need to log-in using the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Shareholders may vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. The annual meeting will include a 10-minute question and answer session. Shareholders may submit questions and view the rules of conduct for the virtual annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAIA2020 . Questions regarding current business developments will be deferred to Gaia’s quarterly earnings call to be held on April 27, 2020.

Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting virtually, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. If you have already voted, the change in the format of the meeting from in-person to virtual does not require you to vote again. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting. The proxy materials contain important information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the annual meeting and we encourage you to read them. Your vote is very important to us.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Contacts

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com



