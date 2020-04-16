Exercise safe grilling practices for your stay-at-home meals

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Canadians love to barbecue all year-round, especially when the weather starts to get warm. And with the social distancing and self-isolation we’ve all been practicing for the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a change of scenery and getting outside is more important than ever to us.



Propane is a clean energy source and is one of the most popular ways to heat the grill. It is portable, efficient, and emits half the carbon dioxide emissions of a charcoal barbecue. But as with all appliances, barbecues must be used according to the manufacturer's instructions. The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) reminds Canadians to exercise safe practices when using their BBQ.

“Barbecues are an excellent and enjoyable way to cook food, especially now, with many of us feeling the effects of being isolated to our homes from COVID-19 measures. They provide a refreshing alternative to cooking with our ovens. But consumers must remember barbecues are not intended to be used indoors in an enclosed space due to the lack of ventilation,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA’s President and CEO. “Propane-powered appliances are safe when used appropriately.”

Canadians can also safely exchange or fill their propane cylinders during COVID-19. “Our members have undertaken a number of precautions and extra measures in their operations that will allow the public to safely exchange or fill their propane cylinders while protecting the health and well-being of customers and staff,” says St-Pierre. “These measures include wearing personal protective equipment, washing and disinfecting cylinders and tank filling points, and washing down truck unloading areas before and after cylinder deliveries.”

Barbecues emit carbon monoxide (CO), a colourless, odourless gas that can be hazardous in an unventilated space, such as that of a house or garage. Children, people with heart or respiratory conditions and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to the effects of CO. The CPA reminds you that if there is a suspicion of carbon monoxide in the air or if someone has symptoms of CO poisoning, leave the premises immediately and call 911.

Other safety steps for barbecuing include checking your barbecue for leaks, especially if it is being used for the first time this season. Applying a 50/50 solution of soap and water to the propane cylinder connections and hoses can help you identify a leak. You should also ensure the lid is always open when igniting the barbecue, position your barbecue away from wooden fences or walls and never store or place cylinders near the barbecue, or near sources of heat or ignition.

“With many of us preparing our foods at home right now, outdoor grilling is a must-have. I encourage you to follow the CPA’s safety measures to ensure an excellent, safe and incident-free cooking alternative,” says St-Pierre.

For safe grilling, view CPA’s Barbecue Safety Tips for Propane Users. For more information on carbon monoxide hazards, refer to the CPA’s Carbon Monoxide Safety for Propane Users.

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications & Marketing via email at: info@propane.ca or phone: 587-349-5876.



