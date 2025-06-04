Caro Holdings Launches AI Agent Suite to Automate Investor Relations and Financial Operations

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caro Holdings Inc. (OTC: CAHO), through its subsidiary, has launched an integrated suite of AI agents designed to automate manual processes across investor relations, financial reporting, compliance, and stakeholder communications. The flagship investor chatbot marks the first deployment in a platform built to streamline how public companies manage information flow and engage stakeholders.

Caro's AI ecosystem includes specialised agents that work independently and collaboratively to automate critical business functions:

Investor Relations Agent

Provides instant, source-verified responses to investor, analyst, and media inquiries

Processes complex multi-document queries across filings, earnings releases, presentations, and regulatory submissions

Delivers personalized responses based on user type (institutional investor, retail shareholder, analyst, journalist)

Maintains conversation context for follow-up questions and detailed financial analysis





Caro is also developing additional agents that support public companies in finance, compliance, and communications, including:

Financial Reporting Automation Agent - Generates investor-ready summaries, comparative reports, and stakeholder-specific fact sheets

Regulatory Compliance Monitor - Tracks disclosure requirements, flags potential issues, and maintains audit trails

Market Intelligence Agent - Monitors competitor activity, analyst sentiment, and market signals

Stakeholder Communication Agent - Automates personalised outreach, follow-ups, and multi-channel messaging after earnings calls or key events





The platform leverages agentic AI to perform complex reasoning and decision-making previously requiring human expertise.

Early adopters report significant impact:

90% reduction in time spent on routine investor queries

75% decrease in manual report prep for meetings

24/7 availability, eliminating business-hour limitations





The global AI chatbot market is projected to reach $31.11 billion by 2029, with financial services AI agents alone expected to grow to $4.5 billion by 2030 at a 45.4% CAGR. This reflects strong demand for automation tools that cut costs while improving the speed and quality of stakeholder interactions.

Traditional IR teams still spend up to 80% of their time on repeatable tasks - from handling standard questions to generating boilerplate reports. Caro’s AI suite removes that burden, allowing professionals to focus on strategy and relationship-building.

Companies interested in eliminating manual investor relations processes can request a demonstration and early access at www.caroholdings.com/earlyaccess.

About Caro Holdings Inc.

Caro Holdings Inc. is dedicated to accelerating the growth of brands through digital innovation and AI-powered solutions. Its services include e-commerce strategy, digital marketing, AI voice technology, and growth capital. Learn more at www.caroholdings.com.

Caro Holdings Inc.

+1 786-755-3210

ir@caroholdings.com

