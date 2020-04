/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)



FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

THURSDAY – MAY 7, 2020

8:00 AM ET DIAL IN NUMBERS

North America Toll Free: 1-800-945-9434 International Toll: 1-416-981-9010 Webcast: www.magna.com Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call. REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 14, 2020 North America Toll Free: 1-800-558-5253 International Toll: 1-416-626-4100 Reservation No.: 21960349

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

