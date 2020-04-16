Togo : Sixth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement and Request for Augmentation of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Togo

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 16, 2020

This report was initially prepared based on discussions with the Togolese authorities in end 2019 and early 2020 in the context of the sixth review of the ECF arrangement. The report has been revised to respond to the authorities’ request received in recent weeks for augmentation of access to address the implications of COVID-19. Thus, the report covers both the program review and the implications of COVID-19, which is the most efficient approach to swiftly support Togo in the current context.