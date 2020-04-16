White-Bearded Dublin Pensioner Releases 22 Songs

White-bearded pensioner, Krunchie Killeen Krunchie Killeen as James Joyce Krunhchie Killeen as he appears on the cover of "Someone Else's Poem"

DUBLIN 11, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krunchie Killeen, a white-bearded, retired Civil Servant (actually aged 77) living in Glasnevin, Dublin, Ireland, has issued 22 tracks to Spotify and YouTube (and other streaming services, viz., iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Google Play, Tik Tok, Deezer, Pandora, ClaroMusica, Saavn, TIDAL, iHeartRadio, Napster, Anghami, KKBox, TouchTunes) since the beginning of February of this year.Twenty of the tracks are vocal and two are instrumental.His Spotify Channel can be found at: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4aa3QEjxzJMWnx8mZB1SFV His YouTube Channel can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/user/KrunchieKilleen/ He began recording his songs when prompted by a dream to start a new enterprise. The dream is recorded in his Dream Diary at https://krunchiedreams.blogspot.com/ The songs issued are:9 Poems of James Joyce, to new airs composed by Krunchie (Bid Adieu to Girlish Days, Combing Her Long Hair, Dear Heart, Donnycarney, Goldenhair, I Hear An Army, My Love in Light Attire, Simples of the Moon, The Eyes That Mock Me)Dawning of the Day (From the Irish “Fainne Geal An Lae”)Battering Ram (An instrumental of a 19th century Irish tune, recalling cruel evictions)Farewell to Poor Ireland (From the Irish “Amhran Na Tra Baine”)The Feasting At Kincora (Recalling the glory of Brian Boru’s Feasting)One Tea Bag (A comic song)Pistachios (Another comic song)River Stroll (Recalling Krunchie’s walk by the Tolka River last August)The Great Six O (An Outrageous Poem by Krunchie, written on his 60th birthday, humorously regretting all the things he has not done during his life, to be released on 12 May 2020)My Ginger Girl (From the Irish “Mo Chailin Rua,” tells of a traveller’s love-life in a caravan, to be released to Spotify on 29 May 2020, now available for pre-order)My Dark Rosaleen (To be Released to Spotify on 28 May 2020, Krunchie’s new air to the old favourite patriotic song, since Krunchie was not satisfied with previous versions, such as those of Count John McCormack, Tommy Makum or John Spillane)When Life Comes Back To Normal (From the Corona Cocoon, Krunchie looks forward to resuming normal activities, like strolling along a golden strand or around the park)Phibsboro Suite (An Instrumental, recalling two tunes that Krunchie composed, using his tin whistle, when he was ten, but now recorded as he imagined the tunes in his head. The first of these, “The Dreary Night,” is a lullaby composed by ten-year-old Krunchie for his new-born sibling as he took his turn rocking the cradle, and the second,”A Man With A Can,” explores the option of a career as a tramp instead of the conventional wage-slave life)Krunchie has many more tunes in his head that he intends to release over the coming months.The songs and music are recorded in his home studio (comprising a desktop computer and software).He has been playing with the Invincibles band in occasional gigs for about 17 years and, until the Corona virus struck, had been doing a weekly concert in Clareville Day Centre.He has written five books, available on Amazon: “Simplified Land Titling” (which could help solve problems of undocumented titles around the world), “Transport 21 Hundred” (which presents a carbon-free transport system for the future), “Outrageous Poems” (which does what is says on the tin), “Another Person’s Poem” (which explores the dilemma he has in common with many song-writers, including John Lennon, who are unsure whether the words that come into their head are their own or something they have heard somewhere before), and “Three Little Persons” (which humorously reflects the story of the Three Little Pigs); and he has edited the “Dublin Memory Book” (which contains memoirs, memories and stories contributed by clients of Clareville Day Centre in Glasnevin, Dublin, Ireland).A selection of photos of Krunchie can be viewed and downloaded from:“Glossneen” is the name of Krunchie’s record label. The range of recordings so far issued under the “Glosneen” label can be found at:Some years ago, Krunchie put on a straw boater hat, Joyce-style glasses and dickey bow, for a celebration of Bloomsday. People said he looked very like James Joyce, so he repeats the impersonation every year. Krunchie’s biography can be viewed on: https://www.KrunchieKilleen.Blogspot.com/ Further information: Krunchie Killeen, +353 87 908 5149; krunchiekilleen@gmail.com

A Tune from the Cocoon



