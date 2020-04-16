Harnessing the Power of Goodness During COVID-19

How Adani Foundation is acting promptly to battle the pandemic in India

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group, is implementing a three-pronged approach in helping India battle the novel coronavirus. With a focus on addressing the needs of the underprivileged communities, it is carrying out relief work to fight hunger, raise awareness and provide healthcare support at a national level.

Adani Foundation has aligned its foot soldiers to the need of the hour, which is to ensure that basic amenities reach those people who are severely affected by the complete lockdown. These include daily wage workers, migrant labourers and people working in informal sectors as domestic help, vegetable vendors etc. Keeping this in mind, the Foundation team has rolled out ration distribution across locations in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala. Community kitchens have also been made operational to provide the security of daily meals to several thousands of people.

The community-centric relief efforts are also focussed on raising awareness about the pandemic and its prevention. The teams on ground are working extensively across states to sensitise the masses. Awareness campaigns are being held in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gujarat where they are reaching out to people in more than 200 villages. In order to maintain optimal hygiene levels, 47 villages in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh were sanitised, ensuring that the communities live and breathe in a safe environment.

Further, several initiatives were taken up to equip doctors and healthcare providers who are fighting this contagion on the front line. The Adani Foundation donated 10,000 PPE kits to the Government of India to help safeguard the medical staff. Women and youth trained at Adani Skill Development Centres have joined hands to produce thousands of masks, which are being distributed for free in various regions.

The Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) in Kutch, Gujarat has also set up separate ward and ICU for suspected and COVID positive patients. Dedicated beds and separate FLU OPD have been made to reduce the exposure of other patients in OPD.

Employees of the group across verticals like ports, power plants, transmission sites, edible oil refineries, residential townships, and city gas distribution have been working seamlessly thereby ensuring that the lockdown does not impact the basic needs of people.

Apart from anchoring comprehensive relief work, the Adani Foundation along with Adani Group has donated an upwards of USD 15 Million to central and state governments for PM CARES Fund, the Gujarat CM Relief Fund and Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund among others. This monetary aid also includes employee contributions and donations made to NGOs engaged in COVID relief work. The Adani Parivar is committed to do its part in combating this global humanitarian crisis.

About Adani Group

The Adani Group is an integrated business conglomerate in India which consists of six publicly traded companies with combined revenues of $13 billion.

Founded in 1988, Adani has grown to become a global integrated infrastructure player with businesses in key industry verticals - natural resources, logistics, energy and agro. The integrated model is well adapted to the infrastructure challenges of the emerging economies.

With expanding global footprints across Australia, Bangladesh, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, and the United States the group’s vision is to enrich lives and contribute to nations in building infrastructure through sustainable value creation.

More than 3.2 million people across India have benefited through the group’s community empowerment initiatives focusing across sectors such as Education, Health, Sustainable Livelihood, and Community Infrastructure Development.

About Adani Foundation

Established in 1996, Adani Foundation today has widespread operations in 18 states that include 2250 villages and towns across the country with a team of professionals who work with an approach that embodies innovation, people participation and collaboration.

Touching the lives of more than 3.2 million people and passionately working towards creating social capital with focus on four core areas – Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood Development and Infrastructure Development, Adani Foundation acts towards inclusive growth and sustainable development of the rural and urban communities, in turn contributing towards nation-building.

