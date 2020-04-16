Chevron sells Azerbaijan assets to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas<br> <div id="gtx-trans" style="position: absolute; left: -66px; top: 21.3333px;"> <div class="gtx-trans-icon"> </div> </div>

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 16, 2020 –Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that its affiliate companies have sold their non-operating interests in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil fields (including interests in the Western Export Route Pipeline) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline located in Azerbaijan, to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC for a consideration of $1.57 billion. (In this context, “consideration” means the negotiated sale price.)

Chevron Global Ventures Ltd. has sold its 9.57% interest in ACG, which had a daily net production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. In addition, Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd. has completed the sale of its 8.9% interest in BTC.

“Chevron regularly reviews its global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for capital,” said Jay Johnson, executive vice president of upstream. “This sale is an important part of our divestment program, which is targeting before-tax proceeds of $5 billion to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020.”

The transaction closed on April 16, 2020.

Notes to Editors: In addition to Chevron’s 9.57% interest in ACG, the remaining interest holders are: BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited (Operator, 30.37%); SOCAR (25%); Inpex Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd. (9.31%); Equinor Apsheron a.s. (7.27%); Exxon Azerbaijan Limited (6.79%); Turkiye Petrolleri A.O., (5.73%); Itochu Oil Exploration (Azerbaijan) Inc. (3.65%); ONGC Videsh Limited (2.31%).

In addition to Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd.’s 8.90% interest in BTC, the other shareholders are: BP Pipelines (BTC) Limited (Operator, 30.10%); SOCAR (25%); Equinor BTC Caspian AS (8.71%); Turkish Petroleum BTC Ltd. (6.53%); ENI BTC Limited (5.00%); TOTAL (BTC) B.V. (5.00%); ITOCHU Oil Exploration (BTC) Inc. (3.40%); INPEX BTC Pipeline, Ltd. (2.50%); Exxon Azerbaijan Limited (2.50%); ONGC BTC Limited (2.36%).

