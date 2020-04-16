Vaco Launches “Free Yourself” Podcast

Podcast opens with three-episode series to inspire, connect business leaders and talent seekers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract, and direct-hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe, has launched an all-new podcast, “Free Yourself,” to advance thought leadership in the marketplace. “Free Yourself” features Vaco experts and industry leaders discussing ways to engage with the constituencies the company serves more effectively and meaningfully.

Launching the podcast in today’s unprecedented times, Vaco released a three-episode series to share how it is responding and offer insight to businesses and individuals on navigating the coronavirus.

“Quarantine and uncertainty create struggles we haven’t faced before, a thirst to close the distance between us through tools of the day, and clearly call for all of us to navigate our way through these unusual times together,” said Jerry Bostelman, Vaco co-founder and CEO. “The hope of this series is to share solutions and strategies as a global community, and we are vulnerably sharing our experiences first in hopes that it sparks a continuing and evolving conversation.”

Through the three-part series, listeners can gain perspective on how companies, including Vaco, are helping employees, clients and communities stay engaged: The first episode, “Six Feet Away and Closer Than Ever,” features Bostelman discussing Vaco response during this time and how social distancing can bring us closer together than ever before. In the second episode, “Working Through the Unknown,” Amanda Henley, chief marketing officer, and Tracey Power, chief people officer, discuss how today’s reality is reshaping employee communication, tools, and routines. The final episode, “Staying Productive as a Work from Home Parent,” includes a conversation between Meagan Krift, division director, and Dylan Sutton, associate director, on ideas for families to be productive and successful while simultaneously managing new routines.

Vaco’s “Free Yourself” podcast is available on your favorite streaming service and at https://www.vaco.com/resources/podcasts/.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique-level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration, and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, with 1,200 employees, 5,500 consultants, and $750M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 and 2019 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

