OXXO Care Cleaners Offers FREE Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services to COVID-19 Heroes

Free Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services by OXXO Care Cleaners

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXXO Care Cleaners, the leading environmentally-friendly garment cleaning franchise, now offers help to first-responder and healthcare-professional customers in participating South Florida stores, as well as participating locations across the U.S. This offer covers FREE dry cleaning and laundry services, including 24-7 drop-off and pick-up or free pick-up and delivery. Note that OXXO will be using ozone treatment in this garment processing to achieve the highest possible levels of cleanliness and sterilization.

OXXO stores participating in the first-responder/healthcare professional offer include:

1. Hollywood - 1874 North Young Circle, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 954 -374-8778

2. Boca East - 555 N. Federal Hwy. #18-20 Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 561-419-8707

3. Boca Glades - 2200 Glades Rd. #507 Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 561-750-7696

4. Short Hills - 622 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078 - 973- 564-5661

5. Palm Beach Gardens - 4873 PGA Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 - 561-622-6004

6. Alton Drop - 5380 Donald Ross #105 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 - 561-429-5330

7. Commons - 711 Village Blvd Ste #102, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 561-318-7739

8. Connecticut - 334 Center Rock Green, Oxford, CT 06478 - 203-828-6066

9. Frisco TX - 5110 El Dorado Pkwy, #250 Frisco, TX 75034 - 214-705-7739

10. Plano TX - 2208 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX - 469-814-0020

Additionally, all Mr. Locker locations in Miami are participating. (Mr. Locker is an OXXO affiliate).

OXXO Care Cleaners stores, as essential services, are still open and operating, serving customers across South Florida and the U.S. OXXO is working on a reduced schedule, however. At present, our turnaround time for laundry and dry cleaning remains two days. Depending on demand, we may need to modify turnaround time to three to four days.

What is included?

Up to 10 pieces of work-related laundry and dry-cleaning clothes, and up to 15 pounds of wash and fold.

What is excluded?

COVID-19 exposed clothing (e.g., worn while directly treating patients), leathers, wedding dresses, alterations, and household items.

We are not able to accept garments or linens that are used in the field for hospitals or fire stations. Please refrain from bringing these garments to the store.

“All of us at OXXO are immensely grateful to everyone in the healthcare industry working so hard to get us through this difficult time,” said OXXO president and CEO Salomón Mishaan. “First responders, meaning everyone from ambulance paramedics to hospital service workers, need every bit of help we can give them. We are honored to be in a position to help make these people’s lives a tiny bit easier during this heartbreaking period with COVID-19.”

For years, OXXO has made “We Care” the company motto. There has never been a better time for the company to prove the depth of this feeling. OXXO wants participating locations to extend this offer to members of their communities who work in professions such as:

First responders:

1. Paramedics

2. Ambulance personnel

3. Emergency medical technicians

4. Police officers

5. Firefighters

6. Rescuers

7. Military personnel

8. All certified first responders

Healthcare professionals:

1. Medical doctors & surgeons

2. Nurses

3. Nursing assistants

4. Clinical nurse specialists

5. Nurse practitioners

6. Respiratory therapists

OXXO wants to take care of clothes without risk to our employees. To help with this, first responders and healthcare professional should bring their clothes in plastic bags separated and labeled as dry cleaning and laundry. This will allow easier, safer handling of garments. If you are a current OXXO customer, you can put your plastic bags inside our traditional yellow OXXO laundry pouch, which for the customers’ safety are washed and sanitized before returning them. If you are a new customer, please feel free to put you name, phone number, and email in the bag.

Philanthropy has always been a priority for OXXO. This is the best way we can think of at this time to give back to communities and help them as so many have helped and trusted us.

Regarding Ozone and Social Distancing

OXXO Care Cleaners recently implemented ozone and ultraviolet (UV) light treatment in its processes as a method for removing odors and germs from particularly troublesome garments, such as gym clothes. Fortunately, the same techniques that defeat bacteria, fungi, and protozoa in clothes can also inactivate viruses. This enhanced level of cleanliness can be critical at a time when containing a virus is so important to containing the outbreak’s spread and recurrence.

Another factor in OXXO’s favor at this time is how the company’s ATM-style system of 24-hour garment drop off and pick up assist in social distancing. Users need only open a street-facing machine slot and slide in their bag of clothes. When the clothes are cleaned and sterilized, they can return, pay for their order by card at the OXXO APP, and fetch their finished garments a moment later from the automated dispenser.

At a time when many people can only go outside their homes for essential services and face-to-face interaction is discouraged, OXXO’s system is the most hygienic, socially responsible dry-cleaning system available for preventing the spread of COVID-19.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.