LogMeIn Virtualizes Face-to-Face Tech Support with Rescue Live Lens

Visual support via mobile camera share enables field service and customer service teams to deliver on-site support from afar

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) is making it simple and safe for organizations to provide exceptional customer and employee experiences with enhanced visual support solutions. Building on LogMeIn’s industry leading remote support offer Rescue Lens, the new Rescue Live Lens elevates video-based support to the next level by eliminating the need to download and install an app, providing a more seamless and convenient user experience. The interactive, fully browser-based solution uses a mobile device’s camera to allow agents to quickly see, diagnose and resolve equipment issues remotely. Live Lens enables IT and field service teams to deliver instant, guided assistance to lower handle times and resolve issues faster.



As the world employs social distancing strategies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the way businesses operate has changed. Nowhere is this felt more intensely than among internal IT teams and businesses that rely on field service teams to support their customers on-site. With Live Lens, LogMeIn is enabling organizations to practice social distancing, keeping their employees and customers out of harm’s way, while still maintaining a high level of service.

IT must handle new types of employee requests ranging from connecting a monitor in a home office to changing the ink on a printer or resetting a router while also being tasked with managing a virtual workforce infrastructure. With Live Lens, IT staff can easily handle these requests over video, essentially offering remote workers a virtual IT support desk right in their homes. Furthermore, this helps to eliminate the cost and productivity loss associated with sending hardware to a central location for diagnosis and repair.

Meanwhile, field service teams that typically rely on being on-site to support customers must find new ways to diagnose and resolve issues without direct human contact. Live Lens not only enables in-the-field support teams to help customers from afar when direct contact is not possible, but it eliminates extraneous truck rolls in any instance where a problem can be solved remotely by virtually seeing the issue. This video support also allows less-experienced field service technicians to leverage the expertise of senior support teams or product experts for consultation from the field.

“Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, we are relying on technology more than ever to get work done remotely and that is creating new support needs that must be handled virtually,” said Anand Rajaram, Head of Product, Support Solutions at LogMeIn. “Live Lens gives IT support and field service teams a secret weapon to answer new and uncharted requests, from setting up remote workstations to troubleshooting a Wi-Fi router, cable modem or even diagnosing and resolving an issue with an at-home HVAC system. Live Lens is built to feel as if support staff are right there next to the employee or customer, seeing everything they see and helping them along the way.”

Rescue Live Lens features are designed to provide the simplest, most intuitive experience possible for both support teams and the users they are helping:

No Downloads: Unlike other video support solutions, Live Lens is entirely browser based and does not require the agent or end user to download and install an app. Rather, the support staff generates a link and sends it to the user to start a session; from there, it’s as simple as a click to join.

Camera Sharing and VoIP Audio: Customers simply use their iPhone, Android or Windows camera to show the issue to support staff in real time, while built-in audio makes it easy to communicate and seamlessly resolve the problem.

Annotations: Agents can draw or place various annotations on the paused video to help explain the solution. This includes numbering of annotations to create simple step-by-step directions.

Session Transfer: If a problem is better suited to be resolved by another representative, transferring an active session to another agent is simple and does not require the customer to start over.

Session Recording and Reporting: Staff are able to save the camera sharing session for quality assurance or audit purposes and see aggregated historical data to analyze usage and metrics.

Agent Notes and Snapshots: Conveniently take notes during a session for later reference and capture still images for record keeping.

LogMeIn’s Support Solutions portfolio is designed to eliminate friction across digital experiences for both agents and end users to deliver increased satisfaction. Live Lens expands LogMeIn’s remote capabilities to help remove the barriers that limit what businesses can see, support, and solve, to turn frustrating experiences into positive outcomes.

Rescue Live Lens is now available as a standalone offer as part of LogMeIn’s customer engagement and support portfolio. For more information visit, logmeinrescue.com/livelens .

Additional Resources:

About LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support Portfolio

LogMeIn delivers industry leading solutions designed to empower companies to deliver smarter, more personalized customer engagement and support. Supporting over 1 billion customer interactions every year, LogMeIn is helping companies transform how they interact with their customers in real-time, creating experiences that drive increased satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications & collaboration, identity & access management, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

