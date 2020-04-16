Global Consortium, Inc. CEO Featured in New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Matt Dwyer goes over the changes in GCGX since the last interview, the effect of entering the revenue production phase on the Company and its shareholders, new operations in Florida, eliminating convertible debt and much more.

/EIN News/ -- COCONUT CREEK, Fla., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com and Global Consortium, Inc. (the "Company "or "GCGX") (OTC: GCGX) today announced that Matt Dwyer, CEO of Global Consortium, Inc., is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-global-consortium-gcgx/ .

Global Consortium CEO Matt Dwyer provides a substantial corporate update in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. Dwyer kicked off the interview by bringing the listeners up to date on what Global Consortium has been up to the past few months. There has been substantial progress in California with licensing and permitting. They are now ready to do full manufacturing for the Indulge Oils line. Dwyer also announced that GCGX will begin working Florida on a new CBD line, the upcoming elimination off all remaining convertible debt, and what is next for GCGX in 2020.

Dwyer stated, “Now that we are producing oil daily, the Company is now in the revenue producing phase making this a great time to update our shareholders on our progress. I wanted to let them know about all the progress we have made across several fronts and our excitement regarding launching CBD operations in Florida. We are working hard to wipe out convertible debt and work towards our upcoming share buyback.”

About Global Consortium, Inc.

Global Consortium, Inc., owns the brand Indulge Oils which will be manufactured and sold in California.

Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, the release of corporate apps, growth of the platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments, and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com .

For additional information about this release please contact:



Investor Relations:

www.SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart Smith

512-267-2430

Global Consortium, Inc.

+1-954-906-0098

Investor Relations:

www.GCGX.ORG

info@GCGX.ORG

Twitter: @Global_GCGXOTC



