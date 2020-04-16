Gentherm Releases First Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced the publication of the Company’s first Sustainability Report.



The 2019 Sustainability Report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet and Places. The report features stories of Gentherm’s efforts toward building a culture of engagement, sustainability and social responsibility, covering a wide range of sustainability-related topics including environmental impact and risks, corporate governance and code of conduct, community involvement and health and safety efforts.

“Gentherm is continually striving to fulfill our mission of positively impacting people’s lives around the world. Our first Sustainability Report gives us the opportunity to highlight our commitment to the environment and the communities where we live and work,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We believe that sustainability is fundamental to our success in creating long-term value for our employees, customers, shareholders and other key stakeholders.”

Highlights from the report include:

People - Gentherm’s culture is built on our four Winning Culture Behaviors of Customer Focus, Employee Engagement and Inclusion, Global Mindset, and Performance and Accountability.

The full report can be found on the Company’s website: https://www.gentherm.com/ .

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .



