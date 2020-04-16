/EIN News/ --

Sanofi and Luminostics to join forces on developing breakthrough COVID-19 smartphone-based self-testing solution

Companies to negotiate a collaboration on the development of a breakthrough COVID-19 self-test solution based on Luminostics’ proprietary technology.

Sanofi to leverage its global distribution network to ensure global availability, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

PARIS - April 16, 2020 - Sanofi and Luminostics have signed an agreement to evaluate a collaboration on a unique self-testing solution for COVID-19, using Luminostics’ innovative technology, and further adding to Sanofi’s ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple fronts.

Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities. The goal is to provide a smartphone-based solution that eliminates the current need for healthcare professional administration or laboratory tests.

“This partnering project could lead to another important milestone in Sanofi’s fight against COVID-19. The development of a self-testing solution with Luminostics could help provide clarity to an individual – in minutes – on whether or not they are infected” says Alan Main, Executive Vice President, Head of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare. “Following this week’s announcement of an unprecedented partnership with GSK in the hunt for a vaccine, our company’s ambition is to continue to find other ways to help solve this pandemic situation.”

The goal of this collaboration is to provide a consumer-based test that can detect the COVID-19 virus with high sensitivity and specificity from respiratory samples. The total time from specimen collection to results is expected in the range of 30 minutes or less. It is based on Luminostics’ unique technology that utilizes a consumer smartphone’s optics, controlled by an iOS/Android app paired with an inexpensive adapter, in combination with “glow-in-the-dark” nanochemistry and signal processing artificial intelligence.

The diagnostic platform is composed of:

an iOS/Android app to instruct a user on how to run the test, capture and process data to display test results, and then to connect users with a telehealth service based on the results;

a reusable adapter compatible with most types of smartphones; and

consumables for specimen collection, preparation, and processing.

During the current COVID-19 crisis it became obvious that rapid, reliable mass testing is one of the key strategies for successful containment of a pandemic outbreak. While point-of-care tests were made available relatively quickly - although not in a sufficient quantity - no over-the-counter (OTC) self-testing solution is currently available. A rapid self-testing solution would come with multiple advantages, including:

easy access and availability to patients at thousands of points-of-sale including e-commerce;

no further interpersonal contact necessary to conduct the testing, thereby lowering the infection risk for patient, HCP, and laboratory staff; and

immediate availability of results allowing fast decision making, providing consumers both public health and out-of-pocket cost benefits.

As one of the leading companies in the fight against COVID-19, Sanofi is already engaged in multiple clinical trials evaluating current treatment options (Kevzara® and Plaquenil®) in patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as two vaccine programs.

Based on Luminostics’ existing technology and protypes, both companies envisage to start development activities in the coming weeks. In parallel, both parties expect to execute a final collaboration agreement including a plan for accelerated ramp up of necessary manufacturing capabilities. If development activities can be successfully conducted, the aim is to have an OTC self-testing solution ready before the end of 2020, subject to obtaining required regulatory clearances.

About Luminostics

Luminostics is a California-based startup with a mission to increase healthcare accessibility and efficiency by designing, developing, manufacturing, and delivering products that enable affordable, widespread access to actionable health testing with immediate follow-up. Luminostics is currently funded by top-tier venture capital firms in Silicon Valley and multiple scientifically peer-reviewed federal R&D grants or contracts. For further information please visit www.luminostics.com





About Sanofi







Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.







With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.







Sanofi, Empowering Life











Media Relations Contact

Ashleigh Koss / Quentin Vivant

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46

mr@sanofi.com





Investor Relations Contact

Felix Lauscher

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

ir@sanofi.com







Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forwardlooking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, the impact of global disruptions, including pandemics, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.









