Porsche presents hip-hop documentary Back 2 Tape
Current Press releases
Porsche presents hip-hop documentary Back 2 Tape
Now available on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify and on the Porsche Newsroom
Stuttgart
. On the trail of rap, graffiti, DJing and breakdancing in Europe: together with music journalist Niko Hüls and the hip-hop magazine Backspin,
Hip-Hop as a connecting element
The journey with the
Artists in Back 2 Tape illustrate the diversity of Europe Guests of Back 2 Tape are the MCs Kool Savas (Berlin), Lord Esperanza (Paris), Rodney P (London), Falsalarma (Barcelona), Gebuhr (Copenhagen) and Pete Philly (Amsterdam); DJ Josi Miller (Berlin); dancers Michael ‘Mikel’ Rosemann (Berlin) and Sune Pejtersen (Copenhagen); art curator Nicolas Couturieux (Paris); sneaker expert Edson Sabajo (Amsterdam); graffiti legends Lars Pedersen (Copenhagen) and El Xupet Negre (Barcelona); as well as the journalists Miriam Davoudvandi (Berlin) and Apex Zero (London).
“This journey is a project of the heart for me. Cohesion and tolerance across borders are great assets, especially in the current climate,” explains Hüls. Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, Head of Public Relations, Press, Sustainability and Policy at
The content is shared digitally across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify while the
Important note
Niko Hüls and
Further information, film and photo material in the
4/16/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.