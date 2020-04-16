Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update 15 April 2020

Cumulative tests conducted: 716

COVID-19 negative: 693

COVID-19 positive: 23

COVID-19 recovered: 1

COVID-19 deaths: 3



