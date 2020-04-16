Innovative drug launched for rare, isolating, “light intolerance” disorder

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia and MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans living with a rare genetic disorder that forces them to choose between self-isolation in the dark, or burning reactions from exposure to light, are welcoming an approved treatment for the first time ever. Australian-based company CLINUVEL has launched SCENESSE® (afamelanotide)1 in the USA for the rare disease erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), with the first US insurance companies initiating reimbursement for treatment under Prior Authorization or as included in their listed formulary.



Just one in 140,000 Americans is thought to live with EPP, an inherited disorder which causes debilitating invisible reactions whenever patients expose themselves to visible light, particularly sunlight. The innovation SCENESSE® was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October as the world’s first systemic photoprotective drug, a hormone protecting patients against any light source and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. More than 30 US insurers nationwide have introduced coverage of SCENESSE® through Prior Authorization, acceptance as a specialty drug, or inclusion in their formulary.

“EPP is an insidious disorder which forces patients live in the darkness or risk second degree burns, known as phototoxicity, after only a few minutes of exposure to light or sun,” CLINUVEL’s Director of Clinical Affairs and Compliance, Dr Linda Teng said. “These patients have lived, lifelong, as social recluses, filled with anxiety towards any light sources.

“SCENESSE® is the only innovation in its class that has ever been approved by both the European Medicines Agency and FDA for EPP. It allows patients to live a life they’ve never known for the first time,” Dr Teng said.

More than 1,400 patients have received treatment with SCENESSE® in clinical trials, special and compassionate access programs, and under a European marketing authorization. Published peer-reviewed research has reported that the drug can reduce the frequency and severity of phototoxic reactions and, over time, enable patients to alter their lifelong behavior of avoiding outdoors, shunning social contacts and now able to lose their anxiety to light sources.2

SCENESSE® is administered every two months by trained healthcare professionals in accredited Specialty Centers. A maximum of 30 Specialty Centers are being trained nationwide to provide long-term patient care and treatment monitoring.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the globe, the Specialty Centers are still able to offer treatment and the first EPP patients will receive SCENESSE® in the coming days. We have been working intensively with the FDA and the Centers over the past several months to get to this point. Our team is immensely proud that, after more than a decade of hard work, the treatment is finally available to our patients,” Dr Teng said.

1 SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) is approved in the European Union as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). SCENESSE® is approved in the USA to increase pain free light exposure in adult EPP patients with a history of phototoxicity. Information on the product, including the approved prescribing information, can be found on CLINUVEL’s website at www.clinuvel.com.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL’s research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL’s lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 and the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care . Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information please go to http://www.clinuvel.com .

SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

