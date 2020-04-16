Sunwest Roofing Launches RhinoBond Roof Attachment System

One of the nation’s leading providers of roofing systems is now offering one of the fastest-growing methods of single-ply attachment.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sunwest Roofing announced today the official launch of its RhinoBond Roof Attachment System.

“We’ve very excited about this,” said Manuel Alvarado, owner and spokesperson for Sunwest Roofing, LLC, a company that’s a member of the BBB, National Roofing Contractor’s Association (NRCA), New Mexico Roofing Contractor’s Association, and is known for its certified contractors, installers, and is authorized to offer the highest level of warranties on the market today.

The RhinoBond Attachment System, Alvarado said, is the fastest-growing method of single-ply attachment in the commercial roofing industry. In the past decade, nearly three billion square feet of the thermoplastic membrane was installed with RhinoBond in over 38 countries around the globe.

Alvarado explained that RhinoBond is an alternative attachment system for Sarnafil and Sikaplan roof membranes. The RhinoBond system, according to Alvarado, eliminates membrane fastener penetration by induction welding (fusing) the membrane directly to the specially coated plates used to secure the insulation or hardboard to the deck. The result is a roofing system that uses fewer plates and fasteners while enhancing the wind uplift resistance.

“The benefits of using a RhinoBond system is that it is quick and easy to install, has fewer plates and fasteners, no membrane fastener penetrations, it provides enhanced wind uplift resistance and even wind load distribution, it's deal for metal retrofit applications, reduces membrane “flutter”, is covered by system warranty and more,” Alvarado stressed, before adding, “There are several clear and easy to see advantages of using the RhinoBond attachment system for both building owners and roofing contractors alike. For both building owners involved in re-roofing projects and general contractors doing a new build, timing can be a critical factor.”

Alvarado noted that trained roofing contractors can use the RhinoBond to quickly and efficiently install a new roofing membrane; completing projects faster and in a much wider range of temperatures.

“For re-roofing projects, the fast dry-in time means less mess, less noise, and less of a chance for leaks into your functioning business during the roofing project,” said Alvarado. “Glue-down roofing or fully adhered flat roofing projects require temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit and up, limiting the time window for late-year roofing projects. RhinoBonding can easily be done in sub-freezing temperatures making it possible to roof late into the year.”

A RhinoBond style flat roof application, Alvarado pointed out, performs like a fully adhered roof but at a much lesser cost.

“The savings come from a combination of labor and material,” Alvarado said. “With RhinoBond, you're not paying for all the expensive adhesive or the man-hours it costs to spread it. The membrane is adhered to the special plates installed in predetermined fastening patterns using the induction welding Rhino tool. The wide temperature range for installation means a roofing contractor has a longer season. Thus operating costs are spread out over a larger number of jobs each year, which translates to more competitive pricing for building owners and GC's.”

For more information, please visit https://sunwestroofing.com/about-us/ and https://sunwestroofing.com/blog/.

###

About Sunwest Roofing

Our focus is providing excellent service for a fair price. Sunwest Roofing has been recognized by many roofing manufacturers as certified installers and authorized to offer the highest level of warranties on the market today. Roofing provides roofing systems for both Commercial and Residential customers. Sunwest’s team of roofing professionals have a wealth of knowledge and experience in our unique market. Our goal is perfection. We will analyze your unique roofing needs and engineer a roofing system that is suitable for you.

Contact Details:

Manuel Alvarado

100 Mountain Park Place

Ste. A

Albuquerque, NM 87144

United States

Phone: 505-890-5532

Source: Sunwest Roofing LLC



