Financial Assistance Available for the Myositis Patient Community Impacted by COVID-19

Myositis Support and Understanding Association Commits to Providing at least $60K in Financial Assistance for Myositis Patients Impacted by COVID-19 in 2020

The myositis community is quite diverse (age, race, gender, health status), making it a higher risk group. Although, many of us are used to germ avoidance practices as part of our regular way of life.” — Jerry Williams, MSU Founder & President and a myositis patient

LINCOLN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myositis Support and Understanding (MSU) Patient Financial Assistance Program, which began in 2016, and to date has paid a total of $95,000 in assistance to myositis patients, was reorganized in March 2020 to better help myositis patients financially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. MSU has committed to spending at least $60,000 on patient assistance this year and is placing a higher priority on applications for emergency household expenses and medical bills.

Financial assistance in the amount of $1500 per patient per rolling year is available for medical and non-medical expenses, including but not limited to rent and mortgage assistance, utility bills, mobility and assistive devices, medical bills, and other emergency household expenses. Myositis patients can check financial assistance eligibility online using the program help guide.

As the Coronavirus Pandemic has evolved, MSU’s programs have as well. MSU quickly adapted to fully support the myositis community in a concentrated way, knowing so many of those living with the various types of the idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, known as myositis, are immune-compromised due to medications and/or are included in the elderly high-risk category. Whether staying home or going out into the world, myositis patients and caregivers turn to MSU for solid and reliable education and information, support, comradery, and financial assistance.

MSU is adjusting all activities and events and is reaching out to help the community best cope with this new social and public health reality. Adding more Video Support Sessions, new video activities to bring people together, Video Webinars with myositis experts, and continuing to share information as it arises about how to stay safe, are all important ways the MSU all-volunteer nonprofit team is empowering the myositis community.

Now, more than ever, myositis and other rare disease communities need to come together. Our sincere thanks to other nonprofits and advocacy groups who are working to alleviate the financial stress of rare disease patients during the pandemic:

- National Organization for Rare Disease (NORD) Newly Announced COVID-19 Critical Relief Program: https://rarediseases.org/nord-launches-financial-assistance-program-for-rare-disease-community-members-impacted-by-covid-19/

- Global Genes COVID-19 Financial Assistance Resources: https://globalgenes.org/coronavirus-covid-19-resources/

MSU thanks its individual donors, partners and sponsors, all who have made the financial assistance program a success. Donations are always welcome and every dollar donated will go to the MSU financial assistance program to help those with myositis get to the other side of this crisis. If you are interested in sponsoring this effort, please contact Jerry Williams at Jerry@Understandingmyositis.org.



