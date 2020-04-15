Volunteers of Orange County to be Celebrated at OneOC’s Virtual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards

OneOC Spirit of Volunteerism logo Tim Strauch, CEO of OneOC Hiq Lee, President of Business Information Services at Experian and OneOC Board Member

Over 325 individuals and groups will be honored for their community service on Thursday, April 30th

SANTA ANA, CA, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneOC celebrates National Volunteer Month every April by honoring hundreds of volunteers at the highly anticipated Spirit of Volunteerism Awards luncheon held at the Disneyland Hotel. Due to COVID-19, the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards will be hosted online in a free virtual celebration for all to enjoy. Our online celebration will take place on Thursday, April 30th from 11:30am to 1:30pm at www.OneOC.org and related social platforms.Per Tim Strauch, CEO of OneOC, “During the current crisis, OneOC is committed, now more than ever, to honor the volunteers and their amazing contributions. Their selfless efforts in addressing the growing challenges of our community and nonprofits is inspirational. I encourage you to join us virtually on April 30th for the 44th Spirit of Volunteerism Awards and support the tremendous work by OC’s volunteers, nonprofits and corporations. By moving to a virtual celebration, we believe this will serve as a call to all of Orange County, that volunteerism is paramount now and in the days of recovery that lie ahead.”The 2020 virtual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards celebration will recognize 326 individual and volunteer group honorees. To view a complete list of the volunteer honorees and learn of their inspiring stories, please visit: https://bit.ly/SOV2020-Honorees . These outstanding individuals were nominated by 21 companies and 79 nonprofits in Orange County. This event could not be made possible without the generous support of Experian and an additional 34 sponsoring companies and individuals.“While our work and personal lives look very different right now, at Experian we continue to recognize all of the dedication and great work our employees have done for their communities and continue to do. We are very excited to be supporting OneOC and the virtual alternative of the Spirit of Volunteerism event to honor hundreds of volunteers throughout Orange County.” Hiq Lee, President of Business Information Services at Experian and OneOC Board Member.Hosted by Milissa Bedell Director, Global Community Relations at Western Digital and Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer Opiant Pharmaceuticals, the free event will include videos and participants interaction on the OneOC social platforms. Additionally, a thank you video will include comments from Tim Strauch, CEO of OneOC and Andy Eusner, Chairman of the OneOC Board and Chief Administrative Officer for Ventura Foods.About OneOCOneOC is an Orange County-based nonprofit 501c3 organization whose mission is to accelerate nonprofit success. OneOC provides solutions and support services to help nonprofits and companies execute for greater impact and community engagement. For over four decades, OneOC has been committed to connecting nonprofits with volunteers and individuals to causes and organizations they are passionate about to help strengthen the communities of Orange County. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, please visit: https://volunteers.oneoc.org/special-event/a18F00000016ZD0 Follow the event on these social platforms:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneOC.org/ Instagram: http://instagram.com/weareoneoc Twitter: www.twitter.com/OneOC Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneoc/ #SOV2020, #weareoneoc, #volunteer, #nonprofit

OneOC's Spirit of Volunteerism awards 2019 sizzle reel



