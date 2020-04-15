G2 Reveals Best Software Companies 2020: ProcessMaker Earns Spot on List

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, NC, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, announces the 2020 winners of its annual Best Software Awards. ProcessMaker, a software company providing business process management solutions, placed 34 on the best products for project management list.

Akin to The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews. With over 57,844 software companies on G2, ProcessMaker is honored to be recognized on the project management list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.

G2 created best products for project management based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020. These reviews — each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy — spanned across 77,381 software products.

This is ProcessMaker’s first time on one of G2’s Best Software lists.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

ProcessMaker earned its place on the list thanks to its next generation Low Code Business Process Management solution. The ProcessMaker solution is being adopted by more and more companies around the world as organizations are under increased pressure to automate and digitize complex business processes involving people and data.

“We’re extremely honored to make the best software list by G2 and is a reflection of the hard work, commitment and innovation our global team has put into continuously improving the ProcessMaker platform,” said Brian Reale, CEO at ProcessMaker.

For more information, please reach out to Matthieu McClintock at matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com.

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About G2 Crowd

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than four million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is low-code BPM and workflow software. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.

