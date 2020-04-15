Reed’s Inc.® Launches Really, Really, Really Real Ginger Ale™

Better-for-you classic Ginger Ale packed with fresh organic REAL ginger

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 name in ginger, has launched Real Ginger Ale™, an all-natural Ginger Ale packed with real, fresh ginger .



Reed’s® Real Ginger Ale™ is available in two crisp, clean, classic varieties: Original and Zero Sugar Original.

is Non-GMO, all-natural and packed with a lot of organic pressed ginger (2000 milligrams!). This refreshing new soda is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no artificial preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup, it is naturally, the REAL ginger beverage consumers have been seeking, with the classic taste they know and love. Zero Sugar Original is a Certified Ketogenic better-for-you option that uses the same ingredients as the Original without the cane sugar. In its place is Reed’s proprietary all-natural sweetener blend that gives this zero sugar alternative the same classic crisp taste as the cane sugar version.

Ginger Ale has long been an American favorite; however, most mainstream ginger ales contain almost no real ginger. Reed’s® commissioned a study that shows that 1 out of 3 ginger ale drinkers reach for this bubbly beverage as they are looking for a drink with actual ginger, showing a need for a real ginger option. Made with 2000 milligrams of fresh ginger, Reed’s® believes Reed’s® Real Ginger Ale™ provides consumers with the real ginger they have been seeking.

“Our brand mission is to create products that contain efficacious levels of real ginger,” shared Norman Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc.® “To that end, we’ve converted our sampling truck, The Green Machine, into a delivery truck.” Over the next few weeks, the truck will be visiting local hospitals, fire stations and medical centers in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego to provide our ginger products to the amazing heroes on the front lines.

To celebrate the launch of Real Ginger Ale™, Reed’s® will be giving away one year’s worth of ginger ale to a lucky consumer. Through May 15th, ginger lovers nationwide are invited to enter Reed’s® sweepstakes through Facebook and Instagram for their chance to win. More details on the sweepstakes are available here .

Reed’s® Real Ginger Ale™ will initially be available online and at national retailers including Walmart, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, and Amazon.com , with expected growing distribution at grocery and convenience stores throughout the United States.

For more information about Reed's®, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's® on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.®

Established in 1989, Reed's® is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc.® portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's® core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

reeds@5wpr.com

212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba8b3cc2-c704-4d4b-8151-ee024dd1b3e3

