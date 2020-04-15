Coronavirus - Nigeria: Update - 15 April, 2020

Two new labs have been activated for COVID-19 testing at:

1. DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna 2. University of Maiduguri, Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri

This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 13

In progress- Sokoto & Port Harcourt



