There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,957 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Update - 15 April, 2020

Two new labs have been activated for COVID-19 testing at:

1. DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna 2. University of Maiduguri, Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri

This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 13

In progress- Sokoto & Port Harcourt

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.