Coronavirus - Nigeria: Update - 15 April, 2020
Two new labs have been activated for COVID-19 testing at:
1. DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna 2. University of Maiduguri, Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri
This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 13
In progress- Sokoto & Port HarcourtDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
