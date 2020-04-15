Markets Still Strong. Pacific Asia proves to know better even in times of Crisis.

Oceanicliquidity.com

The outstanding performance of the Pacific Asian markets continues in 2020, even with the outbreak of the COVID-19 Crisis

The Financial Markets across Pacific Asia are managing to show positive performance even when the rest of the world is facing many difficulties” — James Wang

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Markets across Pacific Asia are managing to show positive performance even when the rest of the world is facing many difficulties.

In the Economic Crisis of 2019, on the lead with Deutsche Bank and the EU Markets performing negatively throughout the year, the markets in China, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines has maintained their steady growth and good performance.

The outstanding performance of the Pacific Asian markets continues in 2020, even with the outbreak of the COVID-19 Crisis. While the EU Markets has closed their inner borders for huge volumes of import-export and are facing a very difficult year ahead, and while The United States have already introduced a 6.2T USD Financial Aid for the Economy, the markets in Pacific Asia have only had a short delay in the economic activity and have already almost fully recovered. The Indexes are green and the economy got back in track in no time.

For these reasons more and more businesses and individuals are seeking out for financial services in Pacific Asia, especially in Singapore, but for now, the engagement in such markets is not that easy for people from the West. All of the Singapore "Big 3" still has a very strict selection system for foreign investors, and more and more foreigners are circling around Singapore Financial district looking for solutions...

James Wang - World Economy Analytics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.