TECH5 and ID R&D Announce First Joint Biometric Deployment in India

Companies Forge Strategic Relationship to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECH5, an international multibiometric solutions company headquartered in Geneva, and ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, today announced their first joint biometric deployment as part of a strategic relationship that will extend the companies’ geographical reach and increase competitive advantage through collaboration.The initial deployment is an eKYC solution that provides citizens in India with secure mobile access to essential government services. The solution combines TECH5’s market-leading and NIST ranked face recognition and active liveness detection with ID R&D’s ISO 30107-3 compliant passive facial liveness detection for two configurable layers of anti-spoofing, ranging from moderate user interaction to no effort.The unique solution enables strong authentication and the highest level of security with varying levels of liveness detection on mobile devices as well as server-based solutions. With proven deployment success, the combination of technologies from ID R&D and TECH5 is now offered as a ready-to-implement service for Government entities and the private sector."The combination of both our companies' strengths in top tier biometric technology as well as advanced liveness detection services, resulted in a winning proposition" commented Rahul Parthe, Chairman and Co-Founder of TECH5, "and we plan to extend our cooperation by including ID R&D's award-winning voice biometrics offering in the TECH5 online and offline suite of authentication solutions."For ID R&D, the partnership expands its geographical presence in regions where TECH5 has demonstrated success and a deep understanding of the market. The companies expect further collaboration in India as well as Africa, Asia and the Middle East.“This relationship draws on two strong teams’ collective geographic, vertical and technology expertise to drive mutual growth opportunities and market advantages,” said John Amein, SVP at ID R&D.As companies and consumers adapt in the midst of COVID-19, biometrics vendors are experiencing a surge in demand for technologies that enable effective digital identity management and contactless authentication in a world where social distancing, remote working and online transactions are the new normal. The joint project win in India illustrates how Biometric vendors can best position to quickly address changing market conditions. Together, ID R&D and TECH5 offer a flexible and robust platform that provides choice and applicability to newly developing use cases.TECH5 is an international technology company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with branches in the US, Europe and Asia, dedicated to the design, development, and distribution of biometrics-driven Identity Management solutions. The company was founded by a team of seasoned industry professionals, who have been innovating in the area of multi-modal biometric matching solutions for more than 20 years. The TECH5 market focus is on high scalability products built on the experience gained by the implementation of large deployments. TECH5 target markets include Government and Private sectors with products powering Civil ID, Private ID, Law Enforcement, as well as Authentication solutions that deliver Identity assurance for use cases such as eKYC when opening a Bank account, Utility contract or Telco subscription.ID R&D is a provider of multimodal biometric security solutions headquartered in New York, NY. With extensive experience in biometrics, ID R&D combines science-driven technological capabilities with leading research and development to deliver seamless authentication experiences. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, and IoT applications, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. The company offers the industry’s #1 voice biometric and #1 voice anti-spoofing technologies based on rankings in leading industry benchmark challenges, and has been recognized as a Top Pick at TechCrunch Disrupt, UBS Future of Banking Finalist, Microsoft Top-10 AI Startup, Best Banking Experience Finalist at VOICE Summit, Finovate Best ID Management Solution Finalist, and as a member of the accelerator Orange Fab. Learn more about ID R&D’s voice and face biometrics, voice and face biometric anti-spoofing, multimodal biometrics, and audio event detection at www.idrnd.ai



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.